Welsh Language Minister Eluned Morgan has said she wants to know what the people of Wales want from Welsh Labour before deciding on a leadership bid.

There had been speculation the Mid and West Wales AM would join the contest on Friday, with Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford the only declared candidate so far.

Carwyn Jones has announced his intention to step down as Welsh Labour leader and first minister in the autumn.

Ms Morgan declined to rule herself out of a contest, but said Labour had to "take this time" to renew and "re-invigorate" itself before electing a new leader.