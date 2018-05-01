Women peers 'disrupting the men's club'

Video

Welsh Lib Dem peer Baroness Randerson says women have made a big difference to political life 60 years after the law was changed to allow them to sit in the House of Lords - as Bethan James reports.

It was one of the most significant effects of the 1958 Life Peerages Act, which also opened the doors of the upper chamber to men from all walks of life.

The former Welsh and UK government minister said women had helped ensure the Lords "tackle today's problems in a fairly fearless way".