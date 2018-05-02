Media player
Michelle Brown: UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton objects to exclusion
UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton says AMs do not realise they are not entitled to a private life under their code of conduct.
Mr Hamilton objected to a decision by the assembly to exclude her party colleague Michelle Brown from the institution for a week for a racial slur she used in a phone call.
02 May 2018
