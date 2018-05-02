Racism 'has no place in assembly'

Media player
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has alleged that UKIP AM Michelle Brown cannot "safely" represent people of colour in North Wales.
The North Wales AM has been banned from the Senedd for a week over a racial slur she used to describe a Labour MP.
02 May 2018
