'Many will feel this report is a whitewash'

Conservative AM Darren Millar has said families of people affected by the Tawel Fan dementia care scandal will be "bewildered" the latest report rejects claims of abuse.

The Tawel Fan ward at Glan Clwyd hospital, Denbighshire, was closed in December 2013 and a previous probe highlighted damning care failings.

Donna Ockenden, author of the earlier report, said the failings amounted to "institutional abuse".

But a new inquiry has rejected that, saying while some patients had been affected by failures, there was a good overall care standard.

Mr Millar called for an assembly inquiry to settle the matter, as the findings of the two reports were "so sharply different".