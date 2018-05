Video

Economy Secretary Ken Skates has said he has made "no decision" on whether to run for the Welsh Labour leadership when Carwyn Jones steps down later this year.

So far, the only candidate to have declared his intention to stand is Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford.

Speaking to BBC Wales in Swansea at a summit on bus services, Mr Skates said he had a "huge amount" of work to do, not least in awarding a new rail franchise.