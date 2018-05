Wood 'sounds like Rees-Mogg' on Brexit

Video

The language Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood used when attacking a deal on a long-running Brexit devolution row made her sound like leading Tory backbench Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, Carwyn Jones has said.

In Tuesday's First Minister's Questions, he highlighted words she used in the previous week's session, such as "capitulation, betrayal" and "dodgy deal", to describe the agreement on changes to the UK government's EU (Withdrawal) Bill.

Amidst much laughter from AMs, Ms Wood asked: "Are you serious, Jacob Rees-Mogg?"