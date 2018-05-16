Bridge name question riles minister

Video

Economy Secretary Ken Skates has questioned Plaid Cymru's priorities as AM Dai Lloyd asks why the Welsh Government backs the renaming of the Second Severn Crossing after Prince Charles.

A letter released after a freedom of information request by the BBC revealed that First Minister Carwyn Jones welcomed the UK government proposal last year - in April the Welsh Government said it had raised no objections to the idea.

Mr Skates said it was "really depressing" that the South Wales West AM wanted to talk about opposition to the bridge renaming for a second time in topical questions rather raise the issue of job losses in his region.