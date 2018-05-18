'We need to put nation ahead of parties'
Welsh Conservative leader Davies urges parties to work together to fight Labour

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has told his party conference that other parties need to work with them to defeat Labour.

Mr Davies said politicians needed to put the nation's interests first.

He spoke at his party's one-day conference in the Ffos Las racecourse, Carmarthenshire.

