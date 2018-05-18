PM attacks Welsh Labour education record
Labour has betrayed a generation of Welsh children, Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

Mrs May attacked Welsh ministers' record on education in her keynote speech at the Welsh Conservative conference in Ffos Las.

She urged the Welsh Government to embrace reforms - such as free schools and academies.

