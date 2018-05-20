'You feel upset ... less of a person'

Video

Tafsila Khan from Cardiff, who is losing her sight, tells the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme how she felt when a dental receptionist would not help her complete a form she struggled to read.

The Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) Cymru said many blind or partially-sighted people were left confused about taking medication or missed appointments because they cannot read information or advice offered by health services.

The Welsh Government said it monitored health boards to ensure accessible communication standards set in 2013 were being met.