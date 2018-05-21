'Not getting it right' on transport

Video

Conservative backbencher David Davies has called for investment in the Welsh road and rail networks to boost the nation's economic fortunes.

The Monmouth MP chairs the Welsh Affairs committee, which has said the UK government should spend the money it has saved by scrapping plans to electrify the main rail line between Swansea and Cardiff on other rail projects in Wales.

Mr Davies said Wales risked falling further behind the major cities in England set to benefit from high speed rail.