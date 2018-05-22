Young people 'want these lessons'

Video

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams says young people are asking to learn more about healthy relationships and sexuality as she announces plans for a revamp of sex education.

The Welsh Government is shifting the focus to reflect the real-life experiences of children outside the classroom.

Older pupils will have lessons on issues such as domestic abuse and gender identity while younger ones will learn about family relationships.

Parents will retain the right to withdraw children from classes if they are unhappy with the content.