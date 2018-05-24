'We're happy with the present system'

Video

Unite Wales secretary Andy Richards has hit back at attempts to remove unions' central role in choosing the Carwyn Jones's successor as Welsh Labour leader, in an interview with BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini at the Wales TUC conference.

Under the current electoral college system members' votes are weighed equally with those of trade unions, affiliated groups, MPs, MEPs and AMs.

A one-member-one-vote was used in the two Labour leadership elections where Jeremy Corbyn was successful and where party members' votes are all considered equal.

A decision on whether to hold a special conference to decide whether to change the rules will be made at the next meeting of Labour's Welsh executive committee in June.