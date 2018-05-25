Labour 'challenge of renewal in government'

Video

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has said he hopes to take part in the contest to be the next Welsh Labour leader and first minister as he gets the public backing of four AMs.

The Cardiff South and Penarth AM needs one more AM to nominate him for a leadership bid to succeed Carwyn Jones, who is standing down later this year.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has already declared his intention to stand and has the necessary numbers backing him.

Mr Gething said Welsh Labour faced the challenge of renewal after nearly 20 years at the helm of the Welsh Government.