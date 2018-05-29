Media player
'Let the cabinet get on' with Brexit, says Welsh Tory leader
Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies says Conservative politicians must not put personal ambitions before the good of the country in Brexit negotiations.
He told BBC Wales that the cabinet should be allowed to get on with the job, "instead of people running to cameras to try and give advice to the prime minister".
29 May 2018
