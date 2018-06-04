'More space and more frequent trains wanted'
Wales rail passengers want more frequent trains, says expert

Prof Stuart Cole of the University of South Wales has said people want more frequent rains with more room on board as the new Wales and Borders franchise holder unveils its plans.

The new operator KeolisAmey promises to spend £800m on new trains and to increase capacity by two thirds.

It said 95% of journeys will be on the new trains within five years.

