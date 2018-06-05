Refill drive 'builds on what's already there'

Video

Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn has launched a campaign to promote locations offering free drinking water along the Wales Coast Path.

It is part of the Welsh Government's plan to tackle plastic pollution, by cutting the number of single-use bottles.

Towns, villages and traders along the 870-mile route will be invited to join the promotional scheme, with refill points identified by stickers and an app.

Ms Blythyn said she hoped the drive would prompt more communities and businesses to make drinking water available.