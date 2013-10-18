Woman jailed for stealing 905 handbags

Video

Police have released images of some of the 905 handbags a Swindon woman stole over a three-year period.

Jayne Rand has been jailed for 18 months after carrying out a nationwide "campaign of shoplifting", stealing handbags and purses worth up to £135,000.

She was eventually caught at a shopping centre in Cwmbran, south Wales.

Her haul, Newport Crown Court previously heard, included bags made by Mulberry, Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Burberry.

Rand sold some of the bags on online auction site eBay.

Hywel Griffth reports.