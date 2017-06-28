Video
Pre-sorted recycling mixed up by collectors, residents say
Bridgend's new recycling scheme is in "absolute chaos", residents have claimed.
The council has been inundated with complaints since the scheme was brought in on 5 June.
Resident Gareth Davies filmed collectors throwing bags of pre-sorted recycling into the back of a bin lorry.
The council said contractor Kier had used a refuse truck in some areas and had made arrangements for recycling to be re-sorted.
