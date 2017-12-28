Video

Welsh students applying for degrees should be accepted onto courses if they have a GCSE in numeracy rather than maths, a director for Qualifications Wales has said.

Pupils in Wales have been studying for two exams - mathematics and numeracy - since 2015, but some UK universities say they will not accept the latter qualification.

Emyr George said students should be allowed onto courses with GCSE numeracy, although mathematics may be needed for more technical courses.