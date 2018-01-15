'Hope to encourage people out of cars'

Video

Transport expert Dr Andrew Potter hopes the new Metro Central hub in Cardiff will ease congestion and encourage commuters and shoppers out of their cars.

The Cardiff University lecturer said traffic had been a growing problem in the city.

Plans for the £180m hub would see Cardiff Central station revamped and expanded to cope with the millions of new rail passengers projected over the next 25 years.

The project would also involve new Metro and coach stations, in addition to the new bus station already planned.

Dr Potter also said it was important that the Metro meant more than just Cardiff but also looked to the whole region.