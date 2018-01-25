'We're getting knives to our faces'

Video

People sleeping rough in Cardiff say they have been threatened with knives and "feel like rats" as the number of people living on the streets increases.

Speaking to BBC Wales' Wales Live programme, Anthony said he had been threatened with a knife three times in recent weeks and things were "getting worse".

Kyle said he had "lost all of his dignity" and feels "ashamed" about living on the streets.

Richard Edwards, of the Huggard Centre, is urging more to be done to support services that keep people off the streets.