Hostel's 'zero tolerance' on drug use

Some rough sleepers claim they chose to stay out in freezing temperatures during Storm Emma to avoid drug users and dealers at Cardiff's hostels.

Thirteen people slept rough at the height of the snow despite efforts to coax them indoors, the council said, adding there was "no need to sleep rough in Cardiff".

Richard Laydon from charity Huggard, accepted people sometimes tried to take drugs on its premises but said it was met with zero tolerance.