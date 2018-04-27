Powerboat champion 'gobsmacked' by honour

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A plaque has been unveiled honouring the four-time world champion
A powerboat champion who rose to the top of his sport during the 1980s and 1990s has been honoured with a plaque in his home town.
Jonathan Jones, from Cardigan in Ceredigion, was a four-time world champion before retiring from the sport and turning to TV commentating.
Watch some highlights of his powerboating performances here.
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-south-east-wales-43924441/a-plaque-has-been-unveiled-honouring-the-four-time-world-championRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window