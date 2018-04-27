Powerboat champion 'gobsmacked' by honour
A plaque has been unveiled honouring the four-time world champion

A powerboat champion who rose to the top of his sport during the 1980s and 1990s has been honoured with a plaque in his home town.

Jonathan Jones, from Cardigan in Ceredigion, was a four-time world champion before retiring from the sport and turning to TV commentating.

