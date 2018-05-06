Fans rejoice after Cardiff promotion

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff City fans celebrate after Premier League promotion
Cardiff City fans have been celebrating after the club was promoted to the Premier League following a 0-0 draw with Reading.
The Bluebirds were outsiders for promotion at the start of the season after finishing 12th in 2016-17, but manager Neil Warnock has guided the club back to the top flight for the first time since 2014.
Supporters outside the Cardiff City Stadium have given their reaction after the game.
-
06 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-south-east-wales-44024202/cardiff-city-fans-celebrate-after-premier-league-promotionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window