Fans rejoice after Cardiff promotion
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cardiff City fans celebrate after Premier League promotion

Cardiff City fans have been celebrating after the club was promoted to the Premier League following a 0-0 draw with Reading.

The Bluebirds were outsiders for promotion at the start of the season after finishing 12th in 2016-17, but manager Neil Warnock has guided the club back to the top flight for the first time since 2014.

Supporters outside the Cardiff City Stadium have given their reaction after the game.

  • 06 May 2018