Ex-club blaze investigation set to begin

Video

An investigation is set to begin into a large blaze that engulfed a derelict former social club on Tuesday night.

One family was evacuated after the fire at the former Barry Dock Conservative Club on Station Street in the Vale of Glamorgan town.

The fire broke through the roof but did not spread to nearby buildings after starting at about 20:10 BST.

About 40 firefighters battled it at its height with it put out at 01:10 BST.

Fi MacFarlane captured this footage of the blaze.