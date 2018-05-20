Media player
'Cheating nature' to make diamonds at Cardiff University
Synthetic diamonds which "cheat nature" are being grown at Cardiff University.
Dr Oliver Williams heats hydrogen and methane gases in a chamber to grow the stones which are used in the manufacturing industry.
20 May 2018
