Steel tariffs: 'A kick in the teeth'

Video

Tata Steel has urged the EU to take "swift and robust action" in response to a US decision to impose a 25% tariff on European steel.

Stephen Davies, who has worked at the Tata steel works in Port Talbot since 1979, talks about how the news has affected morale at the plant.

The 25% tax on steel will have a direct impact on the Welsh plant as about 10% of Tata Steel Europe's exports go to the US.

"It's another kick in the teeth after everything we've gone through," Mr Davies said.

He wants the UK government to negotiate an exemption from the tariffs.