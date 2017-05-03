Video

The closure of the only abattoir dealing with cattle in Pembrokeshire has been a "huge blow" to the industry, farmers have said.

The company behind the abattoir in Haverfordwest, Emcol 2008 Ltd, collapsed in January 2016 with debts of £660,000 to more than 230 creditors.

Newport dairy farmer John Sollis told BBC Wales it is a "disaster" for people in the area who were owed money.

They now have to take livestock further afield which he said is "costing them money".

One of Emcol's directors, Helen Lewis, said the collapse was down to a "very significant amount of money" owed to the company by an Irish firm, and the "escalating costs of running an abattoir".