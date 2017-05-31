Video
Rhodri Morgan funeral: 'He was genuine, honest and sincere'
Hundreds of people have paid their respects to former first minister Rhodri Morgan in a funeral at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.
Family and friends delivered tributes to the former Cardiff West AM and MP, reflecting his political and personal life, and his passion for sport.
Humanist celebrant Lorraine Barrett, who conducted the ceremony, said he was the "people's first minister".
Members of the public paid tribute on the Senedd.
31 May
