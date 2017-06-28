Swansea 'deja vu' if Morriston loses out on major trauma centre

Video

Swansea council says it will be deja vu if the city again loses out to Cardiff as location for Wales' first major trauma centre.

University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff has been recommended to become Wales' first major trauma centre (MTC), BBC Wales understands.

There is a network of 27 MTCs in England, providing specialist care for the most life-threatening injuries.

A panel of independent experts has been assessing Cardiff's bid, along with one from Morriston in Swansea.

Cardiff is the only Welsh specialist neurosurgery hospital and many major trauma cases involve head injuries.

The panel of experts from outside Wales was tasked by NHS Wales to assess both bids.

Clive Lloyd, deputy leader of Swansea Council said it would be disappointing to lose out.