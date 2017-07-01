Inflatable sculpture carried to Penrhyn Castle in procession

Video

A procession has been held in Gwynedd to transport a sculpture to Penrhyn Castle.

The 15ft (4.5m) sculpture, titled Slate or State was carried from Bethesda to the castle's Grand Hall, just outside Bangor.

The inflatable structure was created by Zoe Walker and Neil Bromwich with local artists and the community.

The project aims to bring the history of the Penrhyn Quarry Strike to life and will help National Trust tell its "dark history" of the castle.