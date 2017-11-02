Dolgarrog flood memorial renovated

Video
Dolgarrog dam disaster memorial renovated
A memorial garden has been renovated as part of a service to remember 16 people who died after a dam failed, flooding a village in Conwy county over 90 years ago.
Six children were among those killed when water and boulders struck Dolgarrog on 2 November 1925.
The flooding was triggered by a failure of the Eigiau dam, which was breached following two weeks of heavy rain.
The community have received more than £22,000 in grants to renovate a garden and rural walk.
BBC Wales' Roger Pinney was at the unveiling of the new memorial.
02 Nov 2017
