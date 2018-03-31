Celebrity hopes for 'edgy' Welsh wool

Video

Welsh tapestry has taken centre stage at a Vogue fashion shoot after receiving an "edgy" makeover.

Carmarthenshire-based designer Jayne Pierson has worked with fabric from one of Wales' few remaining woollen mills.

Pierson, who has a studio at Pembrey Airport, said her previous designs had been worn by the likes of Ellie Goulding, Beyonce and will.i.am.

After spotting Rihanna's stylist in one of her Welsh tapestry pieces she hopes the fabric will be a celebrity hit too.