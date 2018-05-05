Bus service axe 'to leave village cut off'

Video

The 58 bus service which is ran by First Cymru, will not serve Coelbren from the 27 May.

Elaine Evans, said: "There's a lot of people who do use the buses who won't be able to go over to a local shop, or even to a chemist or to a doctors.

"It's like cutting off a whole village because now we haven't got a shop, the surgery's closed, the school is closed.

"There is nothing up here."