World Cup 2018 bid: Russia

Video

Coverage of the 2018 World Cup presentations to Fifa's executive committee.

England's main rivals are likely to be the joint Spain/Portugal bid, Belgium/Netherlands and Russia also in the running.

The BBC News website will live stream the four bidders' final presentations and the announcement of the winning bid.

Schedule:

0800 GMT Belgium/Netherlands

0900 GMT Spain/Portugal

1000 GMT England

1100 GMT Russia

Final decision expected approximately 1500 GMT