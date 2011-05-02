Media player
US absorbing news of Osama Bin Laden's death
President Obama has announced that the Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden has been killed by US troops in Pakistan.
Bin Laden was behind a number of atrocities including the attacks on New York and Washington on September 11th, 2001.
Both the US and the UK has put their embassies around the world on alert, warning of the possibility of Al Qaeda reprisal attacks.
Andrew North reports from Washington.
02 May 2011
