Inside Homs: Syrian 'ghost town' divided and destroyed
The BBC has travelled with UN observers to the devastated city of Homs, which has been at the centre of the heaviest fighting since the uprising began in Syria 14 months ago.
What used to be a vibrant city is now a "virtual ghost town", as Lyse Doucet reports.
09 May 2012
