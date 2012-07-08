Flood survivor
More than 140 dead after Russian floods

More than 140 people have been killed after torrential rains led to flash floods sweeping southern Russian's Krasnodar region, officials say.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an inquiry into whether enough was done to prevent the deaths.

The floods came at night without warning, catching local residents by surprise.

Caroline Hawley reports.

  • 08 Jul 2012