Commonwealth baton begins relay

Video

The Queen's Baton Relay - heralding the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow - has been launched at Buckingham Palace.

The baton contains the Queen's hand-written message to the Commonwealth and will visit all 70 competing nations and territories over the next 288 days.

It will travel to Scotland on Thursday before heading to India for its first international stopover on 11 October.

The baton's journey will end at the opening ceremony on 23 July 2014, where the Queen will then read the message she placed inside it.

Nicholas Witchell reports.