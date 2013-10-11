Nobel Peace Prize win will 'spur untiring effort'

Video

Being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize will act as a spur to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to continue its work, its director general has said.

Ahmet Uzumcu said the recent use of chemical weapons in Syria was a "tragic reminder that there remains much work to be done".

The organisation recently sent inspectors to carry out the dismantling of Syria's stockpile of chemical weapons, the first time they have worked in an active war zone.