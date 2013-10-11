Is Iraq descending into civil war?

Video

Less than two years since American forces pulled out from Iraq - the country has suffered its worst violence since 2006.

Nearly 6,000 civilians have been killed in the last year, and there are fears the country could descend into civil war.

In this interview from BBC Radio 5 live's Shelagh Fogarty, the UN envoy to Iraq, Nickolay Mladenov, says that radical elements and terrorists are desperately trying to bring Iraq to civil war.

Shelagh then speaks to Dr Mowaffak Al Rubaie, former National Security Adviser to the Iraqi government, who claims that the violence can only be solved politically, not by government force.