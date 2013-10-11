What is life like for people in Iraq?
It is less than two years since American forces pulled out of Iraq, declaring that the war was over.
However the rate of attacks on ordinary Iraqis has quadrupled - with nearly 6,000 civilians killed in the last year.
Attacks have been carried out on children at school, mourners at funerals, pilgrims on their way to a shrine, people sitting at cafes and journalists out reporting.
So what is life like now for people living in Iraq? BBC Radio 5 live's Shelagh Fogarty asked people from different areas of Baghdad how safe they felt.
