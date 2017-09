Video

Eddie Jordan has paid tribute to Spanish driver Maria De Villota, who was found dead in a hotel room in Seville at the age of 33.

De Villota, who had been in motor-racing for 12 years, had previously competed in Spanish Formula 3 and the Daytona 24 Hours race in the United States.

Her dream of driving a Formula 1 car came two years ago when she tested a Renault.