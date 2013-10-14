Video
Drones: The debate over modern warfare
US drones have been targeting militants in Pakistan's tribal areas for almost a decade.
It is estimated that up to 3,000 people have died as a result of the strikes.
The debate as to whether drones have helped bring the Pakistan Taliban to the negotiating table or helped bring new recruits to the Taliban continues.
Radio 4's Broadcasting House programme looked at the issues surrounding their use, including an interview with a former US drone pilot.
