A rare insight into a day at work for a pilot of a drone

Video

BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House programme has gained a rare insight into a day at work with a US drone pilot who flies predator missions into Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Lt Col Bruce Black said that there was a separation between one reality and the other: "When you are sitting in the box flying one of these things, you lose sense of the fact you are sitting in Nevada."

US drones have been targeting militants in Pakistan's tribal areas for almost a decade.

It is estimated that up to 3,000 people have died as a result of the strikes.