Israel warns against easing sanctions on Iran

An Israeli minister has warned against easing sanctions on Iran in return for it agreeing to suspend uranium enrichment, on the eve of talks on its nuclear programme in Geneva.

World powers and Iran are due to resume discussions on Tuesday, the first under the recently elected administration of Hassan Rouhani.

Iran says its nuclear programme is purely peaceful, and denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Speaking in Jerusalem, Yuval Steinitz, Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs, said that the greater the pressure on Iran the greater the chances for diplomacy to succeed.