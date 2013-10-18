Syrian refugees describe life inside Calais asylum camp

Video

Hundreds of Syrians say they are stuck in the French port of Calais waiting to claim asylum in the UK.

The French government have offered Syrians in Calais the chance to apply for asylum in France, yet it is thought 70 to 100 Syrians try to make the journey to Britain every day.

In the following report for BBC Radio 5 live Victoria Derbyshire, 5 live journalist Lesley Ashmall met with the deputy Mayor of Calais, Philippe Mignonet, who said that refugees see "no solution for them" in France.

She also spoke to Syrian refugees who are desperate to start a new life in Britain - as they believe they will be given a house "straight away."