Defence chief: 'Huge challenges' for UK armed forces
The new chief of the defence staff has told the BBC that the UK's armed forces face "some huge challenges", but that military morale is not poor despite years of cuts.
In his first broadcast interview since taking up the post this summer, General Sir Nick Houghton also told the BBC's Caroline Wyatt that he believed international efforts to try and stabilise Afghanistan, and counter the threat of terrorism, had been a success.
20 Oct 2013
